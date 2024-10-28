Milestone for Free Speech: Commonwealth adopts Principles on Freedom of Expression
Today, the Commonwealth governments adopted the Principles on Freedom of Expression and the Role of the Media in Good Governance – a milestone for free speech across the Commonwealth
In the final Communiqué they also said the member States ‘are urged to take concrete and meaningful steps to implement them within their domestic frameworks’. This link will take you to a joint press release from the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative and the Commonwealth Journalists Association.