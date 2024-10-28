New Commonwealth Secretary-General Announced

At the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Apia, Samoa, leaders announced the selection of the Honourable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, currently Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ghana, as the incoming Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

Media Statement By Hon. Shirley Botchwey, Commonwealth Secretary-General elect. Apia, Samoa. 26th October, 2024.

I am honoured to have been elected today as the 7th Secretary-General of our Commonwealth by Heads of Government, meeting in Apia, Samoa. I am humbled by their trust and confidence in me; and I thank them profoundly.

This election would make me the second successive woman to take up the office of Commonwealth Secretary-General, after Baroness Patricia Scotland, the current office-holder. With this decision (reached by concensus), the Heads of Government have continued the tradition of making this organization one that makes history.

Thus, it is fitting, to pay tribute to the late Queen, Elizabeth the Second, the former head of the Commonwealth, whose legendary wisdom, and calm, yet courageous stewardship for 70 years exemplified the potential of women’s leadership. But this is not to deny the stewardship prospects of King Charles the Third, under whose leadership I look forward to working, alongside that of the Heads of Government and Board, as well as with other Commonwealth affiliate organizations.

This occasion marks a new chapter in our shared journey towards deepening democracy, peace, prosperity, and economic progress.

As I take on this role, I am inspired by the diversity and resilience of our member states. We come from different nations and cultures, but we share a common wealth of values. My vision is to build on these strengths, promoting trade, education, skills development and innovation for the teeming numbers of young people across our Commonwealth.

I shall provide leadership and work tirelessly with member-states, and in collaboration with other international multilateral institutions, towards addressing climate change which presents a clear existential threat to our Commonwealth. I shall harness opportunities for transformation, and enhance our global voice.

I shall prioritize inclusive and effective decision-making, leveraging technology to bridge gaps and amplify marginalized voices. My extensive experience in diplomacy, trade, defense, security, and communications has prepared me well for this challenge.

I shall work to build further on the confidence that has been demonstrated here today, to effectively mobilize resources and efficiently manage them for the benefit of our Commonwealth.

I would like to extend my sincerest gratitude to King Charles III, the Heads of Government, ministers, and delegates who have placed their trust in me. I look forward to working with all member states to build a stronger, more resilient Commonwealth.

Together, we can achieve climate resilience, promote economic transformation, and leverage technology to create opportunities for our young people. We can deepen democracy, good governance, intra-Commonwealth trade, build resilient and thriving societies, and resource our organization better.

We must unite in pursuit of these; and when we all meet again in two years, we should see a Commonwealth that is well on its way to better shape than we find it today.

Finally, on a personal note, I wish to place on record my sincerest gratitude to the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He was my immediate boss as Foreign Minister and who appointed me Foreign Minister as well. I thank him for his unwavering leadership and support over the course of my tenure as Minister