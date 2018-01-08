Peter Preston, Pioneering Editor and Press Freedom Champion Dies Aged 79
This weekend, we learnt with sadness of the death of Peter Preston, former pioneering editor of The Guardian and great champion of press freedom. Many Commonwealth colleagues will remember Peter from his attendance at CPU Conferences over the years and from his long standing involvement with the International Press Institute and the cause of press freedom
His obituary appeared across the media but The Guardian, inevitably, published the most perceptive. It can be read here.