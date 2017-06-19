Pakistan: Car rams into journalist who covers religious minorities

Rana Tanveer, a Lahore-based reporter for the English language newspaper, The Express Tribune, suffered a broken leg after a car rammed into him on June 9, 2017. He had been receiving death threats from unidentified people for covering stories about religious minorities in Pakistan.

Tanveer told Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) that on May 30, when he came out of his home to go to the office, he saw that a death threat had been written on his door.

Although Tanveer had received threats earlier dating back to 2013, the latest threats terrified his family. He said the attack has put him, his wife, and two children under constant stress.

According to press reports, Tanveer said that it was difficult to continue doing his professional duties under the constant threat and added that his credibility and objectivity “rests on my ability to highlight issues of victimization of religious [minorities].”

On June 12, the Editors for Safety group expressed concern over the growing intolerance for independent journalism in Pakistan and urged Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies to do their utmost to identify and apprehend the culprits and ensure security for Tanveer.

Punjab Union of Journalists leader Amir Suhail told PPF that they had denounced the attack on Tanveer and demanded that the Pakistan government provide security to the journalist.

Lahore’s Charah police station registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown suspects on June 10.