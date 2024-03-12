Commonwealth Day 2024

Commonwealth Day took place on Monday 11 March 2024, marking the beginning of a week-long series of events and activities happening around the globe – including faith and civic gatherings, debates, school assemblies, flag-raising ceremonies and cultural events.

The Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration took place in Westminster Abbey, led by HM The Queen and HRH The Prince of Wales supported by senior members of the Royal family. In the absence of HM The King, a video message from His Majesty was broadcast to the Abbey congregation and to the Commonwealth.