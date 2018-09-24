Derek Ingram Memorial Service

Following the death earlier this year of renowned Commonwealth journalist Derek Ingram, there will be a memorial service at St Bride’s Church, Fleet Street, London EC4Y 1AA at 11h30 on Thursday, 8th November,
Error: Unsupported get request. Object with ID '590344464404935' does not exist, cannot be loaded due to missing permissions, or does not support this operation. Please read the Graph API documentation at https://developers.facebook.com/docs/graph-api Type: GraphMethodException Code: 100 Subcode: 33 Please refer to our Error Message Reference.