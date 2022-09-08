It is with great sadness that the CPU Media Trust records the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022.

Her Majesty was a committed supporter of the Commonwealth and the work done by organisations such as the CPU Media Trust and the organisation had a very good working relationship with Buckingham Palace over the years.



Showing an ongoing interest in the Commonwealth media, Her Majesty invited delegates to receptions during two of the CPU Conferences over the past 20 years and always showed a keen interest in the workings of the Commonwealth media industry.. She was hugely respected and admired throughout the Commonwealth and her death marks the end of an important era in the Commonwealth.