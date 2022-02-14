South African exhibition for former Trustee’s wife

To celebrate the life of her late husband Brian Nicholson CBE for the Commonwealth Press Union, Henrietta Nicholson is holding a private view of the exhibition of her paintings on Thursday 10 March from 5pm to 8pm at the Cellars-Hohenhort Hotel, 93 Bromersvlei Road, Constantia Heights, Cape Town 7806.

The paintings reflect her time in South Africa, India and living in Glyndebourne in the United Kingdom. Henrietta would be delighted to meet you and show you her work.