UPDATE: Coronavirus and the 2020 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda

The next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) is scheduled for June 2020 in Kigali in Rwanda.

The Commonwealth Secretariat and the Government of Rwanda are monitoring developments regarding the spread and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

We have been in constant communication with the Government of Rwanda and we have set timelines and milestones that will allow us to carefully monitor and assess different options for CHOGM depending on how the pandemic evolves.

An announcement is anticipated as soon as our plans have crystalised. In all these conversations, we have given priority to considerations of wellbeing and health of all officials, delegates, staff, media and participants.