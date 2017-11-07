Distinguished UK Journalist Robin Esser Dies
It is with the greatest regret and sadness that we record the death of CPU Trustee Robin Esser. As well as being a distinguished journalist, Robin was a tireless campaigner for press freedom not just in the UK but throughout the Commonwealth. We will greatly miss his wisdom, his energy and his passionate support for free media. The greatest tribute we can pay him is to continue our work to protect and promote press freedom wherever it is under challenge.