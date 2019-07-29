Art Exhibition in Mumbai

Henrietta Nicholson, the widow of long-standing CPU Trustee and Executive Committee member Brian Nicholson, is holding an exhibition of her paintings in commemoration of her late husband’s work within the Commonwealth newspaper industry, and her late father’s involvement with Tata Airlines.

The private view will be held in the Art Gallery at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel Mumbai on Monday October 7th 2019 at 6.30.



Henrietta is an accomplished artist and examples of her work can be found by clicking here.