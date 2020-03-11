Message from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Head of the Commonwealth

Read the Commonwealth Day Message by Her Majesty The Queen

Commonwealth Day 2020 was celebrated on 09 March with events across 5 continents including flag parades, church services, poetry mornings, dance performances and much more.

This year’s event was centred around the theme ‘Delivering a Common Future’, highlighting how the 54 member countries in the Commonwealth family are ‘innovating, connecting and transforming’ to help achieve some of its biggest goals like protecting natural resources and boosting trade.

Flag-raising ceremonies

Many people mark Commonwealth Day with a flag raising ceremony, which often includes a reading of the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth’s message on the significance of raising the Commonwealth flag on Commonwealth Day.

Multi-faith service at Westminster Abbey in London

The Queen, as Head of the Commonwealth, joined Secretary-General Patricia Scotland at Westminster Abbey for a multi-faith service to celebrate the day.

Highlights included performances from West-End star Alexandra Burke, and multi-platinum, multi-award winning singer-songwriter, Craig David.

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua also spoke at the service.